Fye attends prestigious STEM camp

After participating in a STEM camp this summer Gabriella Fye, an SMAHS junior, was offered a prestigious internship following high school to work at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) in Tennessee.

Fye presented information about her experience at the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) ORNL High School Summer Math-Science-Technology Institute to the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors during their Monday evening meeting.

Among the six student projects Fye participated in the robotic systems and engineering development group which consisted of six students, two facilitators, and three mentors including Adam Aaron, a native of St. Marys.

ORNL is federally funded research and development center sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy. Their programs focus on materials, neutron science, energy, high performance computing, systems biology and national security.

The lab is best known as being a project site of the Manhattan Project, a research and development project during World War II that produced the first nuclear weapons.