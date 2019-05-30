Fye wraps up years-long involvement with Memorial Day program

WEEDVILLE – For the past several years, Gabriella Fye has been a staple at the Mt. Zion Historical Society’s annual Memorial Day ceremonies at Mt. Zion Historical Park. This year was no different as the talented singer performed both the National Anthem to open the program and “America the Beautiful” as the closing song during Saturday afternoon’s program.

However, this year was a bit different in that Fye briefly addressed attendees prior to the closing song to announce that this would likely be her last year being involved with the program. Currently a senior at St. Marys Area High School, Fye will be graduating and going off to college.