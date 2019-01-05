Gabler’s alma mater welcomes him home

DuBois Central Catholic School recognized one of its own on Friday, Jan. 4, during a “Welcome Home” event for state Rep. Matt Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk). The program began at 1:15 p.m. in the high school auditorium, located at 200 Central Christian Road, DuBois.

"Matt Gabler is much cooler than me," said Rep. Tommy Sankey as he served as master of ceremonies in the event for Gabler. "A few years ago he was on National Guard Duty when the governor ordered him to Harrisburg for an important vote. He showed up at the capital, with all of us bustling through the halls in our suits and ties, and he comes striding through in full camo. I knew at that point that I would never be as cool, or as tall as Matt Gabler." Sankey ended to a round of laughter and applause.

