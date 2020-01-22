Gabler announces intent to depart from State House

HARRISBURG – State Rep. Matt Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk) is announcing that 2020 will be his final year in the State House.

With just under a year remaining in the current legislative session, Gabler is informing his constituents that he will not seek to serve beyond the current term.

“Serving the people of the 75th District over the past 11 years has been a humbling experience and a true honor,” Gabler said. “I cannot express enough how grateful I am to my constituents who have placed their trust in me to be their representative and voice in Harrisburg.”