Gabler discusses recent deployment with Junior Shooting Club

On Thursday evening, Rep. Matt Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk) was the guest speaker of the St. Marys American Legion Post 103 Junior Shooting Club.

During his visit to the club, Gabler not only talked to club members about his role as a state representative in Harrisburg, but he also discussed his recent deployment and even tried his hand at shooting targets on their range.

Discussing his role as a member of the 28th Infantry Division of the Pennsylvania National Guard, Gabler explained to the youngsters that he personally is a medical logistics officer.

“It’s kind of an interesting thing because I do this as a reservist, so now I got to actually do it full-time. It was my full-time job for a year, so it was very different,” Gabler said.

Gabler was deployed to the Middle East as part of Operation Spartan Shield and was part of managing operations of troops spread across a six-country area.

