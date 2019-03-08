Gabler honors Murone’s with State Citation

State Representative Matt Gabler recently presented John Murone with a State Citation upon his retirement, and the closing of Murone’s TV and Appliances in St. Marys after 65 years. Murone’s father opened a store in Reynoldsville in the late 1940s, first selling musical instruments and then televisions. In 1953, he expanded the business to St. Marys. The St. Marys store remained in operation until Feb. 14 of this year.