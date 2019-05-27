Gabler reflects on Mt. Zion Historical Park’s growth
Monday, May 27, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
WEEDVILLE – Mt. Zion Historical Park in Jay Township has seen a number of changes in recent years from the addition of walkways and plaques to monuments, benches and pavers. One of the individuals who has been present for many of the ceremonies dedicating those additions was Rep. Matt Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk), and he was again in attendance for this year’s Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony on Saturday afternoon.
Category:
Local Social Media Posts