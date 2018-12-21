Gabler returns from deployment to Middle East

State Rep. Matt Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk) has returned home from his nearly yearlong deployment to the Middle East with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard as a medical logistics officer in the 28th Infantry Division Headquarters, the United States Army’s oldest division. Gabler was also promoted to the rank of major during his time in Kuwait.

While catching up here at home, Gabler recently met with these DuBois residents in his St. Marys district office. Camden Murray is planning to enlist in the United States Army and serve in the 11 Bravo Infantry, while Zac Priddy, a member of the North Point Volunteer Fire Company, is training to serve as a wildfire firefighter throughout the United States.

Gabler will be officially sworn into his sixth term in office on Tuesday, Jan. 1. The ceremony will be streamed through his website, www.RepGabler.com.