Gabler returns to take oath of office Jan. 1

Rep. Matt Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk), who was deployed for nearly all of 2018 on an overseas active-duty assignment with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, will take the oath of office as state representative of the 75th Legislative District.

This will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 1, at noon at the Chamber of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Capitol Complex, Harrisburg.

A live stream of the event will be online at www.RepGabler.com.