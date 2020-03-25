Gallery 29 holding Picasso Portrait Contest
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
In recent days, a number of area entities have been announcing online contests to provide something fun for community members to do with everyone being asked to stay home to limit the spread of COVID-19. Among those is Gallery 29, which has announced a contest open to young artists that challenges them to create a Pablo Picasso-style portrait.
The contest was announced on Gallery 29’s Facebook page on Tuesday morning.
