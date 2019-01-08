Game Commission to recruit new game warden class

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is recruiting the 32nd class of State Game Warden Cadets at its Ross Leffler School of Conservation in Harrisburg.

The State Civil Service Commission on or about Jan. 28 will post a job announcement for and begin accepting applications from prospective cadets, under the official application title of “wildlife conservation officer” through www.employment.pa.gov. The application period will remain open until Feb. 23, 2019, or until 1,000 applications are received, whichever occurs first.

The class will report for training in March 2020 and graduate in 2021.

The Game Commission is seeking up to 35 qualified candidates who have genuine interest in becoming State Game Wardens.

For more information about the position and how to apply to become a State Game Warden Cadet, visit www.pgc.pa.gov and click on Information & Resources, then Careers and Volunteers.

Applications will be accepted only online.