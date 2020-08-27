Gather on the Grass worship event slated for Saturday

A Kersey couple is organizing an outdoor praise and worship event featuring a local Christian music band.

Gather on the Grass, is set to take place Saturday from 6-9 p.m. on the Diamond in downtown St. Marys with performances offered by “On the Mend Music”, a Christian worship band led by Adam & Jane Bell of Clearfield.

Janice and Chris Schatz of Kersey have been working closely with the city in planning the event as well as another event slated for September 29 in the downtown event park on Depot Street.

“We want to do what God called us to do and that’s to help other people,” Janice said. “Gather on the Grass is the first of what we hope will be monthly Christian outdoor gatherings in our area,” Janice said.

Chris added, “we want to try and help as many people as possible, because there are a lot of hurt people out there right now. If it touches just one person that’s enough.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair for an evening of powerful worship sharing.