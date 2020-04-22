Gebauer appointed new St. Marys EMA coordinator

St. Marys City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Greg Gebauer as the new Emergency Management (EMA) Coordinator for the city.

Currently City Manager Tim Pearson holds the position and is working on transitioning out of the role.

Three letters of interest were received regarding the position, including submissions from Marty Kim, Greg Gebauer, and Joe Fleming. On April 7 the city’s EMA committee interviewed the candidates. During the interview process Kim removed his letter of interest. The committee recommends Gebauer for the position due to his experience with the St. Marys Ambulance Service, Crystal Fire Department, and as an employee at the Elk County Prison. Gebauer recently concluded his multi term role on City Council as well.