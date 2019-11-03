General hunting season for elk opens today

The state’s weeklong general season for elk opens today with a total of 98 hunters looking to successfully fill their tags.

Of the 98 licenses allocated for the season, 27 are for antlered elk and 71 are for antlerless elk. Each hunter was assigned to one of 12 of the 14 hunt zones located across the Elk Management Area (EMA). Zone 1, along the western boundary of the EMA, is open to all hunters. No licenses are allocated for Zone 7, which encompasses the area including the Elk Country Visitor Center and viewing areas on Winslow Hill in Benezette.