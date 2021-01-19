Girl Scout cookie season sees changes this year

Girl Scout cookie season is upon us, however this year the program is experiencing changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the pandemic it in the middle of the 2020 cookie season girls were faced with the same challenges as other small businesses and quickly pivoted their sales methods. From running virtual cookie booths on social media to collecting donated cookies for local medical professionals, nursing home staff, and many other essential workers on the front lines of the pandemic, girls as young as fi ve years old are continuing to embrace their entrepreneurial spirits and stay connected to their communities by participating in the cookie program. Nearly 200 Girl Scouts in Elk County are participating in this year’s cookie sale as they focus on bringing smiles to the faces of their customers during a challenging time.

Girl Scouts are selling in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe.

The deadline to order cookies for February delivery is January 29. However, cookie customers can purchase cookies at any time until the program ends on March 21 by using a Girl Scout’s Digital Cookie site, an online platform where girls can share their goals and customers can complete their cookie purchase. For a limited time, the site allows cookie customers the option to have their cookies delivered by their Girl Scout in February or customers can have them shipped directly to their door any time until the end of the program.