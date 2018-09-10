Girl Scouts to hold registration in St. Marys

Girl Scout registration night will take place Thursday, Sept. 13, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the St. Marys Public Library on Center St. in St. Marys.

All girls in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to join. Adults leaders are needed for Daisy Troop (K-1st grade), Brownie troop (2nd and 3rd grade), Junior troop (4th and 5th grade) also for girls in 6th grade and up.

Registration fee is $25. Financial aid is available. Contact Amy Oler at aoler@gswpa.org of Jodie Wildnauer at 885-6537 for information.