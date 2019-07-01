Golf Authority seeks financial assistance from city

The Benzinger Township Golf Authority requested assistance from the city in making loan payments during a special meeting with St. Marys City Council.

The Authority operates the Bavarian Hills Golf Course in St. Marys, the only 18-hole public golf course in Elk County. Just over a dozen members of the Elk County Golf Association were in attendance at the Monday evening meeting.

The city recently paid off the Authority’s monthly loan payment of around $12,000 at the request of the Authority.

When asked if the city will have to pay off any additional monthly payments, Brian Jacobs, business manager of the Golf Association, said “we are taking it one month at a time.”

While no official action was taken during the meeting, the city plans to provide their request in writing to the Authority as to what steps they plan to take in rectifying their debt.

Council members proposed they submit a 5-10 year long-term strategic plan including a financial forecast and management plan as well making an effort in rallying the community to drum up support the golf course.

Councilman Chris Pletcher said he would like to see the Authority get creative with their efforts, such as in considering fundraising options.

Jacobs said the Authority hopes to respond with a plan which meets Council’s expectations.

Bryan Harlan, president of the Golf Association, stated the reason for a drop in revenue is weather related due to frequent rainy days. Harlan said by now the golf course would have brought in 50 percent of its revenue in greens fees, carts, and food and beverage, however that revenue percentage currently stands at just over 28 percent.

“We’re not looking for a hand out, but a hand up,” Harlan said.