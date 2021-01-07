Gov. Wolf: PA National Guard activated to D.C. through Jan. 20 Presidential Inauguration

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that approximately 1,000 Pennsylvania National Guard (PNG) members have been activated to support the District of Columbia (D.C.) National Guard and local civilian authorities through the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration in our nation’s capital.

“The unprecedented and disturbing events yesterday in our nation’s capital are cause for ongoing concern and Pennsylvania is prepared to assist as needed in securing peace and an orderly transfer of power on January 20,” Gov. Wolf said. “Our National Guard members will assist the D.C. National Guard and local civilian authorities as they work to keep the area surrounding the Capitol and other locations secure in the coming days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.”

“Pennsylvania Guard members are well-trained and well-prepared to assist our communities, commonwealth and country in any way they can,” Acting Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler said. “We are also very fortunate that our Guard members have extensive experience working alongside the D.C. National Guard as part of past training events and presidential inaugurations.”

The PNG members activated will report to their local armories over the next few days to receive their assignments and then travel to the D.C. area to support as required.

Pennsylvania has the second largest National Guard in the country with approximately 19,000 members located in more than 80 armories and readiness centers statewide.