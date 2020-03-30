Gov. Wolf: State Receives Waiver to Facilitate Greater Flexibility in Medicaid, CHIP Programs During COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts
Monday, March 30, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Pennsylvania, through the Department of Human Services, received approval from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to temporarily grant flexibility of requirements for providers of Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) to ensure availability and access to health care and public assistance programs for people who need them in light of COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
