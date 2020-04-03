Governor calls for universal masking

On Friday Governor Tom Wolf recommended all Pennsylvanians wear a mask anytime they leave their home for life-sustaining reasons in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine explained utilizing a homemade mask, bandana, or scarf will act as an extra layer of protection. She noted to refrain from using surgical masks as those are needed by healthcare workers and first responders.

During a recent news teleconference Dr. Shaun Sheehan, Penn Highlands Healthcare Director of Emergency Medicine and head of the PHH COVID-19 Task Force, emphasized that wearing surgical or homemade masks in public will not prevent a person from contracting the coronavirus, however it will help contain droplets produced when a person coughs or sneezes.

“It does serve as a reminder not to touch your face,” Sheehan said. “If you are a carrier of COVID-19, symptomatic or not, wearing a mask will help to limit the disbursement of viral particles that could infect another individual.”