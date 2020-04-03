Governor calls for universal masking

Photo submitted - A standard surgical mask offers the lowest level of protection and some respiratory protection by helping prevent droplets from spreading if a person coughs or sneezes. Photo submitted - N-95 masks offer a higher level of protection to healthcare workers by filtering air coming through the mask. These masks should be fit tested to a person’s face to stop air from leaking around the mask.Photo submitted - A Powered Air Purifying Respirator’s (PAPR) features a helmet-like design secured with a tight elastic band around the neck area. A battery powered fan inside the mask filters the air to keep it clean and provides the highest level of protection for healthcare workers.
Staff Writer
Friday, April 3, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA

On Friday Governor Tom Wolf recommended all Pennsylvanians wear a mask anytime they leave their home for life-sustaining reasons in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine explained utilizing a homemade mask, bandana, or scarf will act as an extra layer of protection. She noted to refrain from using surgical masks as those are needed by healthcare workers and first responders.
During a recent news teleconference Dr. Shaun Sheehan, Penn Highlands Healthcare Director of Emergency Medicine and head of the PHH COVID-19 Task Force, emphasized that wearing surgical or homemade masks in public will not prevent a person from contracting the coronavirus, however it will help contain droplets produced when a person coughs or sneezes.
“It does serve as a reminder not to touch your face,” Sheehan said. “If you are a carrier of COVID-19, symptomatic or not, wearing a mask will help to limit the disbursement of viral particles that could infect another individual.”

