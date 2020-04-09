Governor Wolf Extends School Closure for Remainder of Academic Year
Thursday, April 9, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
Continuing his efforts to protect the health and safety of students and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Tom Wolf today announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year. The governor made the decision in consultation with Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera. Students and families can continue to pick up meals at designated sites.
Category: