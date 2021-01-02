Governor Wolf orders commonwealth flags at half-staff to honor Representative Mike Reese

In honor of Pennsylvania State Representative Mike Reese, who passed away on Saturday, January 2, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff immediately.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Representative Mike Reese,” Governor Wolf said. “Our thoughts are with Mike’s family, colleagues and constituents. Mike was a good man and a strong leader, and the people of western Pennsylvania have lost a dedicated advocate.”

Rep. Mike Reese represented the 59th Legislative District from 2009 to 2021 in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice. The United States flag has flown at half-staff since Thursday, December 31, 2020 in honor of former Governor Dick Thornburgh, and should remain at half-staff until the date of former Governor Thornburgh’s interment.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.