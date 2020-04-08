Graduation requirements revised for SMAHS seniors

Revised graduation requirements for the class of 2020 were approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors during their Tuesday evening board meeting conducted via teleconference.

Seniors are now required to complete 21 credits for the 2019-2020 school year. This reflects the minimum standards per discipline as required by PA School Code.

SMAHS Principal Joe Schlimm explained that currently seniors are required to complete four math credits, four social studies credits, two physical education credits, and up to four science credits.

These requirements have been reduced as the state only requires three credits each in math, social studies, and science and one credit in physical education.