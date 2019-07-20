Grand opening held at new Visitor Center and Tap Room
ST. MARYS, PA
Straub Brewery celebrated the grand opening of its new Visitor Center and Tap Room on Friday morning. A ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, included numerous employees, members of the Chamber board of directors, and local government officials. The celebration, which ran from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., included live entertainment, all day beer specials, and food specials.
