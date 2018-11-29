Grants awarded to Career and Technical Center

Continuing the commitment to providing a variety of education and training options to help students succeed, Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) today announced more than $32,000 in grants have been awarded to Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center.

The school, which is located in Port Allegany, serves students throughout McKean, Potter and Cameron counties.

Several high school students from Kane attend the CTC classes.

“To grow our economy locally and across the state, we need more skilled workers, and these grants will help better equip Seneca Highlands to prepare its students for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” Causer said. “This is a good investment in our region and our students.”

Awarded by the Department of Education, the grants will be used for the purchase of equipment to support the school’s training programs. Seneca Highlands will use its funds to purchase equipment for its automotive technology, networking systems and security, and homeland security programs. The funding must be matched dollar-for-dollar at the local level.

Seneca Highlands is one of 38 career and technical centers and area vocational technical schools to receive funding through the competitive grant program.

The General Assembly has made technical education a priority this session, adopting two new laws aimed at improving these options for students. Act 39 of 2018 provided an additional $30 million in funding for career and technical education, as well as updated vocational instructional certification requirements to help attract more qualified career and technical educators. Act 158 of 2018 offers alternative pathways to graduation when the state implements Keystone Exams as a graduation requirement. The law would allow for alternative ways for students to demonstrate their graduation readiness.