Grants to help form apprenticeships programs

New programs allowing businesses the opportunity to create a skilled workforce will soon be implemented in the area.

Workforce Solutions employees Pam Streich, director of strategic planning and project management, and Aaron Herzing, business engagement coordinator, presented the information about registered apprenticeships and Next Gen Sector Partnerships during a recent Workforce Solutions for North Central Pa./North Central Workforce Development Board quarterly meeting.

Funding from the state’s PAsmart intiative, $30 million grant investment to expand classroom instruction and training, will be used to fund the programs.

Workforce Solutions received several grants as part of the program. Among them was a Registered Apprenticeship grant for $149,413, a Registered Pre-Apprenticeship grant for $77,000, a Next Gen Sector Partnerships grant for $140,000, a healthcare and social assistance convening grant for $45,000, and a building and construction convening grant.

The program also offers grants for K-12 computer science and STEM education which Streich said they did not apply for, leaving that grant option up to individuals schools to pursue.

PAsmart grants aim to improve access to science, technology, engineering, and math education for all students. PAsmart also focuses on increasing computer science (CS) education to prepare Pennsylvania’s workforce.

The grants will support schools, students, workers and businesses across the state as well as help Pennsylvanians develop the skills they need for the job they want. It will also support businesses through creating a skilled workforce to hire.