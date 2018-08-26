Great weather for aviation fest and car show

The American Spirit Aviation Festival and ninth annual Elk County Cruiser’s Car Show fell on a great weather day again this year with vendors serving water, sodas, burgers, dogs, pizza and more. The opening ceremony started the show at 9 a.m. as the crowd slowly trickled in.

The St. Marys Crystal Fire Department engines 12 and 13, supplied by tanker 101, lit up water cannons crossing their streams over a large U.S. flag draped from the ladder of aerial truck 111. The Civil Air Patrol performed the flag raising ceremony and sky diver Cory Smith from Sky Dive Pennsylvania floated a third flag in from high above, all while the national anthem played over a sound system provided by Steve "Tree Frog."

"Tree Frog" then switched to playing favorites of and best of CD’s for the remainder of the show that quickly filled with hundreds of visitors. The Elk County Cruiser’s Car Show also filled up it's roster with 138 cars entered, from Model Ts to today’s latest, and a few curiosities.

Plane rides were again given by the Elk Flyer’s Bill Laird in a 1972 4-seat Piper PA-28-140 while Denny Caruso of Caruso Air Service flew customers in a 1942 Boeing Stearman biplane. The biplane was favored by many flyers for its maneuverability and stability in flight, which Caruso was happy to demonstrate to his customers.

The St. Marys Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron 507 conducted parking duties, provided drinks, and barbecued food that filled the air with its appetizing smell.

Other food vendors included Calla’s Sandwiches, Chubby Chaser’s Ice Cream, Dog Gone Crazy Hot Dogs, Don’s Pizza, East End Tavern, Kountry Kitchen Kettle Korn, Salsa’s Mexican Grill and Shady Maple Bakery, with canned foods provided by Ma’s Canning Cupboard.