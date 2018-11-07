Grey Knights welcome new members

The Grey Knights Drum and Bugle Corps are tuning up for their 2019 marching season as they prepare to begin practicing, following an upcoming open house.

On Nov. 11, interested musicians and color guard members are invited to an open house from 1-4 p.m. at the Johnsonburg Community Building. A second open house is scheduled for Dec. 16, same time and place.

The Grey Knights practice two Sundays a month at the Johnsonburg Community Building from January until June, when the parade season begins, the Corps is very family-oriented with many family members playing together and enjoying their weekends performing in the parades.

The Corps typically participates in six to eight parades, along with some concerts taking place before or after the parades.

Last year’s schedule included numerous events in Philipsburg, Brockway, Ridgway, Warren, DuBois, Sheffield, Mt. Jewett, Wilcox and Kane.

This year, the Corps has openings in all positions including the colorguard, drumlines and horn line. The Corps provide the flag, drum or horn, music and uniform for participants. All they ask is for a person’s talent and ambition to learn their part and have fun.

This year’s music will include a patriotic piece, modern pieces, and music from The Mask of Zorro. Leading the group is drum major Andrew Ortega, of Indiana. Section leaders include Rich Taylor of St. Marys as the drum instructor and Jill Stoltz, color guard instructor.

The Corps, which was established 35 years ago, includes 43 members last year, including six colorguard members.

The Grey Knights completed a very successful 2018 season. In their final performance, the Corps tied for first place during a competition in DuBois where they beat out 11 other musical groups, according to Don Myers, Corps musician.

Those interested in being a part of the Corps, enjoy music and like to perform in parades and concerts can try out the Corps by visiting their open houses on Nov. 11 and Dec. 11 at the community building in Johnsonburg from 1-4 p.m.