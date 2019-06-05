Group requests pedestrian signal in Fox Twp.

KERSEY – A new pedestrian crossing traffic signal request was discussed during Wednesday evening’s Fox Township Supervisors meeting.

The request was submitted by the Social Ministry Committee of Fox Township to have a pedestrian crossing signal installed at a crosswalk situated along state Route 948 in the vicinity of the St. Boniface Church.

Those submitting the request stated the need for a signal due to safety concerns as students regularly cross the busy roadway as they travel between Fox Township Elementary School and St. Boniface School.