Guardian Angel Center benefits from Palumbo Trust grant

The Guardian Angel Center recently received $15,000 from the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust.

“The Guardian Angel Center seeks to supplement the clothing needs of infants, toddlers and children whose families struggle financially. These needs are met through the recycling of donated articles and by the careful purchase of suitable new clothing items. A major goal is to avoid the social stigma of needy families, especially related to clothing for school-age students,” explained Clythera Hornung, volunteer.

Located at 364 Main St. in Kersey, the Guardian Angel Center is an independent charitable foundation supported by a cadre of more than 30 volunteers along with generous contributors and gifts such as this one from the A.J. Palumbo Foundation.

Last year, the organization received $5,000 from the Palumbo Trust.

The center is open the first and third Tuesdays during the month of September, October, November, December, March, April, and May. Back-to-school clothing items are distributed each Tuesday in August until the start of school.

For further information, especially about financial eligibility, leave a message at the center at 814-885-6192.