Guardian Angel Center using grant for expansion

The Guardian Angel Center recently received $50,000 from the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust.

“The Guardian Angel Center thanks the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust for their ongoing support,” said Clythera Hornung, co-president of the Center.

According to Hornung, half of the grant funding will be used for expenditures in support of clients.

The balance of the grant will be reserved for the planned expansion of the Center’s building scheduled to be completed in the next 18 months.

Located at 364 Main St. in Kersey, the Guardian Angel Center is an independent charitable foundation supported by a cadre of more than 30 volunteers along with generous contributors and gifts such as this one from the A.J. Palumbo Foundation.