Haberberger enjoying success with Penn State DuBois baseball team

Shane Haberberger may have taken an indirect route to Penn State DuBois, but the senior utility player/RHP has enjoyed success as a member of the Penn State DuBois baseball team and is hoping to end his college baseball career with a memorable senior season.

The son of Chiyvonne and Cory Lupro of St. Marys, Shane initially pursued a military career after graduating from St. Marys Area High School.

“I actually took a yearlong break after high school and joined the Army Reserve,” Haberberger said. “I then went to Pitt Bradford my freshman year. I was quite miserable there and it didn’t really fit me. It wasn’t until a friend of mine that played for Penn State DuBois talked me into transferring that I decided. If I could do it all over again, I would pick Penn State DuBois from the start for sure.”

As for why he made the decision to transfer, Haberberger explained that he “saw something special brewing” with the Penn State DuBois squad after the team’s inaugural season.

