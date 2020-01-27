Habitat for Humanity looking to establish Elk County chapter

Efforts are underway to launch a Habitat for Humanity chapter in Elk County to help provide affordable housing to those in need.

Recently, representatives from the Clearfield County chapter of the organization have met with county, city and education leaders to discuss the new initiative. While in the infancy stages, local leaders are looking to establish partnerships with individuals, organizations, and donors. In the next 30-90 days organizers are hoping to gather a list of those interested in volunteering their time, efforts, talents, and services. The next step will likely consist of a public meeting. Those interested in being involved in any capacity with a local chapter of Habitat for Humanity are encouraged to contact the Stackpole Hall Foundation.