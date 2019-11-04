Half of father-son duo fills bull tag on opening day

BENEZETTE – It’s tough enough for one person to beat the odds of being drawn for a license to hunt elk in Pennsylvania, but for the second year in a row a father and son both beat those odds. However, unlike last year when David and Frank Marth both drew cow tags, this year’s father-son duo were both drawn for bulls.

Mark Shoop of Williamstown was the second of the two drawn but the first to fill his tag. He was the first of the 27 hunters allocated antlered elk licenses to show up at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s elk check station at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette on Monday morning.