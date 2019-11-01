Halloween on hold as weather impacts Trick or Treat plans

Severe weather prompted area officials to postpone Halloween festivities on Thursday as originally scheduled.

At around 3:30 p.m. the City of St. Marys Police Department published a Facebook post stating due to a posted tornado watch until midnight, the city’s Halloween Trick or Treat was postponed until this evening from 6-8 p.m. by porch light invitation.

While heavy rain and wind slammed into the area, St. Marys joined many cities, towns, boroughs and municipalities across the state in opting to postpone Trick or Treat.