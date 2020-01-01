Hanslovan, Surra address outgoing eighth grade class

Photo submitted - St. Marys Area Middle School Student Council President Kara Hanslovan, shown on the left, and Class President Gianna Surra, on the right, were the student speakers during the school’s recent virtual matriculation ceremony.

St. Marys Area Middle School Student Council President Kara Hanslovan and Class President Gianna Surra offered encouraging words to their classmates as part of the recent SMAMS virtual commencement ceremony.