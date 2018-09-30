Hard work continues to pay off for Mitchell

Drafted in the 22nd round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals, Ridgway native Josh Mitchell spent his first season playing professional baseball first with the AZL Royals, Kansas City’s Arizona League (Rookie) affiliate, and then the Idaho Falls Chukars, the Royals’ Rookie-level affiliate. With that experience under his belt, when he headed into his first full season earlier this year, Mitchell had a number of goals that he knew he wanted to meet.

“My goal going into spring training was to do whatever I had to, to make sure that I broke camp with a full season club,” Mitchell said. “Once I had accomplished that one, it was to be as dominant as I possibly could be each time I toed the rubber. Finally, the last goal was to not stay in the same place too long. I wanted to make the jump to the level above and just keep on moving up.”

Mitchell was able to check off all of those boxes throughout the year, beginning with being assigned to the Lexington Legends, Kansas City’s Class A Affiliate, to start the season.

“One of the coolest moments was being able to throw on opening night in Lexington,” Mitchell said. “I always enjoy watching Opening Day. It’s pretty much a national holiday, and to take part in that game and pick up the win is a memory that I will never forget.”

