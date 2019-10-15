Haunted house to channel spooky storybook characters

After taking a year off the Elk County Fair’s haunted house is returning in time for Halloween.

The theme of this year’s event, “Once Upon A Scare”, will feature various rooms themes based on popular storybooks and movies.

Among them are The Wizard of Oz, Alice in Wonderland, Little Red Riding Hood, Hansel and Gretel and more.

“I think my favorite room is The Wizard of Oz because it’s just such a great movie, but also because it took the most work,” said Jenna Ross, event organizer. “Whats to come after that room is a bit more challenging.”