Head coach Mike Shaffer reflects on Dutch soccer team’s success in 2020 season

St. Marys Area High School boys soccer head coach Mike Shaffer recently reflected on the success his team achieved during their 2020 season, and he also handed out the team’s season awards. The Team MVP was Vinicius Nunes, the Most Improved Award went to Nathan Eckert, the Offensive Coaches Award went to Matt Palmer, and the Defensive Coaches Award went to Dylan Aiello. Shaffer’s full season recap can b found in Thursday’s edition of The Daily Press.