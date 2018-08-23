Helicopter takes out power line in Ridgway

A helicopter performing a routine inspection of the high power electric lines and towers accidentally cut one of the 230,000-volt lines approximately 100-feet high, just above the Ridgway bypass exit on the Ridgway-St. Marys road.

The pilot stated that the craft shook roughly as he brought it into a safe landing in a front lawn at the corner of Arthur Avenue and Front Street. Damage to the overhead rotor was visible only with close inspection.

The Ridgway fire department and West Penn Power were called to the scene around 1 p.m. on Wednesday as the lines continued to spark. There were no injuries and the helicopter was fully intact after the accident.

Ridgway Fire Police Engine 43 and Brush 413 assisted on scene.