Helicopter takes out power line in Ridgway

Photo by Larry Simon – A helicopter landed in the lawn at the corner or Arthur Ave. and Front St. after cutting a high power electric line while doing a routine inspection of the lines and towers.Photo by Larry Simon – Red circles indicate the limp lines and insulators hanging from the high power transmission towers after a routine inspection helicopter accidentally cut the line with its rotor.Photo by Larry Simon – A close-up view shows the damage done to the helicopter's overhead rotor after it cut a 230,000-volt high power electric line while doing a routine inspection.
By: 
Larry Simon
Special to The Daily Press 
Thursday, August 23, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA

A helicopter performing a routine inspection of the high power electric lines and towers accidentally cut one of the 230,000-volt lines approximately 100-feet high, just above the Ridgway bypass exit on the Ridgway-St. Marys road.
The pilot stated that the craft shook roughly as he brought it into a safe landing in a front lawn at the corner of Arthur Avenue and Front Street. Damage to the overhead rotor was visible only with close inspection.
The Ridgway fire department and West Penn Power were called to the scene around 1 p.m. on Wednesday as the lines continued to spark. There were no injuries and the helicopter was fully intact after the accident.
Ridgway Fire Police Engine 43 and Brush 413 assisted on scene.

Category: