Helping Hands Food Pantry of Elk County holds grand opening celebration

JOHNSONBURG – Though it has been in operation for a few months at its new location, the Helping Hands Food Pantry of Elk County, Johnsonburg held a grand opening on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. in honor of National Food Bank Week.

The Elk and Cameron Food Banks provide food boxes to low-income families throughout the region through a network of food pantries. Food items are obtained through local donations and from funds and commodities provided by The Emergency Food Assistance Program, State Food Purchase Program, and the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. The Helping Hands Food Bank in Johnsonburg serves almost 100 families in the Johnsonburg Area School District, including Wilcox.