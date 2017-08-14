Heritage Farm featured during showcase

The diversified livestock operation of Heritage Farm in Lake City was showcased Monday during a Young Farmer Roundtable event.

The event was sponsored by the National Young Farmers Coalition with Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-5th) in attendance.

The family owned, multi-generational, natural pasture farm produces grass fed beef and lamb, forest-forage fed pork, pastured free-range poultry, eggs, broiler chicken and turkey.

Locally the farm's products are offered at farmers markets in St. Marys, Clarion, and Warren. In addition to area farmers market they sell their products to nearly a dozen Pittsburgh area restaurants, a food coop, and a buying club. The farm completes 70 percent of its sales in Pittsburgh.

A major selling point for the farm is they do not use chemicals or synthetic hormones, but rather the most natural practices they can find to cultivate their meat and produce. Their all natural process is GMO and antibiotic free, pasture raised animals.

They also sell home canned goods, regular and sugar-free jams and jellies, fresh all natural Heritage Homemade baked goods