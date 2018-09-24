Herzing has memorable season in USPBL

St. Marys native Jack Herzing recently wrapped up his first season playing professional baseball for the Eastside Diamond Hoppers in the United Shore Professional Baseball League in Michigan.

The Diamond Hoppers made it to the USPBL Championship earlier this month, but ended up being defeated by the Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers, who claimed their second straight title. Despite not winning the championship, getting to be a part of the team and contributing toward their success made for a memorable season for Herzing.

The left-handed pitcher signed a professional contract to play for the Diamond Hoppers in mid-June, a few weeks after graduating from Penn State Behrend. While at Behrend, Herzing was one of the Lions' top pitchers. He finished the 2018 spring season with a 3.12 ERA, and in 69.1 innings of work he struck out 109 batters and averaged 14.15 strikeouts per nine innings. Herzing also broke the school’s record for most career strikeouts and also set the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference single season strikeout record.

Herzing explained that when he decided to continue his baseball career playing in the USPBL, his goal was simple.

“I just wanted to go out there and give my team a chance to win,” Herzing said. “That’s always my goal going out on the field.”

Herzing appeared in 14 regular season games for the Diamond Hoppers, pitching 37.1 innings and compiling a 2-5 record. He also finished second on the team in strikeouts for the season with 51.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press