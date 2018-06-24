Herzing inks deal with Diamond Hoppers

Baseball has always been a way of life for Jack Herzing, and following the completion of a stellar college career at Penn State Behrend, the LHP is now playing professionally in the United Shore Professional Baseball League for the Eastside Diamond Hoppers.

The St. Marys native graduated from Behrend this past spring, but not before making sure his name was in the Lions’ record books. On Friday, April 13, Herzing broke the school’s record for most career strikeouts as he tossed a complete game one-hit 7-0 shoutout, striking out 16 batters. He finished his career at Behrend with 296 strikeouts.

“I thought my college career went well,” Herzing said. “We didn’t accomplish the main goal in winning the championships, but I enjoyed the experience and I would do it all over again if I could. It was one of my goals to set the all-time single season record to strike out the most guys in the conference. When I came to college, I printed out all the records in the conference and hung them up on my wall.”

Herzing successfully accomplished that goal this year too.

The previous Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference single season strikeout record was 107 strikeouts in 84.1 innings, set in 2014 by La Roche’s Tyler Ferguson. Now Herzing sits atop that category in the record books after striking out 109 batters in 69.1 innings this past spring.

As his college career drew to a close, Herzing knew that he wanted to continue playing baseball.

“My coach was doing a great job of getting my name out, and the commissioner of the USPBL called me to come try out,” Herzing said.

That tryout led to Herzing signing to play for the Eastside Diamond Hoppers earlier this month. The team plays at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica, Michigan.

“I’ve been playing here for a week. I enjoy the atmosphere. It’s a lot of fun,” Herzing said.

However, he noted that there are a few differences between playing baseball collegiately and professionally. He explained that he and his fellow teammates are expected to behave professionally and have to dress nice when showing up to the ballpark. Being clean shaven is also recommended.

“There are a lot of kids that come to the games, so you want them to see you doing the right things,” Herzing said.

As of Sunday afternoon, Herzing has made three appearances on the mound for the Diamond Hoppers. The first was in relief in a 4-3 loss to the Utica Unicorns on June 14. Herzing pitched the final inning for the Diamond Hoppers. He faced four batters, giving up one hit and striking out the other three to keep Utica scoreless in the inning.