Higgins aims to improve zoning in work with city

Visitors to City Hall may see a familiar face in the building as Seth Higgins, a St. Marys native, is working with the city as part of his graduate school project in public affairs.

Higgins is reviewing the current zoning regulations and laws of the city and what improvements could be made to them. His project will conclude at the end of March and is an unpaid position with the city.

Higgins graduated from St. Marys Area High School in 2010, then served in the U.S. Air Force. He is currently finishing his graduate degree in public affairs from Brown University.

According to Higgins the city’s zoning ordinance was implemented in 2006. He said he hopes to see what he can learn from similar communities of the same size and how they address their zoning issues, which could be beneficial to St. Marys.

To assist in his research, Higgins has included a questionnaire in the latest St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce’s bulk mailing to its members. The document seeks input from business owners about the current zoning ordinance and any experience they have had with zoning regulations and the city’s zoning office.

“This is a win-win for us. We are getting input from an ivy league college student,” said Mayor Lou Radkowski.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.