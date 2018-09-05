Higgins hoping to make a difference at SMAMS

The 2018-2019 school year marks Crystal Higgins’ fourth year teaching, but it is her first in the St. Marys Area School District. A native of St. Marys, Higgins is teaching special education for students in sixth through eighth grades at the St. Marys Area Middle School.

Growing up in St. Marys, Higgins attended St. Marys Catholic Elementary and Middle Schools, along with Elk County Catholic High School. After high school, she went on to attend Clarion University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood and special education. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in educational leadership.

Higgins noted that, in her youth, she always wanted to be either “a teacher or a cop.”

“I have always wanted to make a difference in the world by supporting others to be successful and passionate about this crazy thing we call life,” Higgins said.

She decided that teaching was the career she wanted to pursue while observing teachers around the area while she was in high school.

When asked if there were any teachers in particular who had a profound impact on her desire to join the profession, Higgins cited the experience she had observing her sister, Heather Kocjancic, who is currently a first grade teacher at South St. Marys Street Elementary School and is in her 14th year as an educator at that school.

“I had the opportunity to observe my sister in the classroom while I was still in high school,” Higgins said. “I was able to see her love and dedication within the classroom. She is passionate about learning and is always going above and beyond to keep herself educated to better herself for her students. Heather not only teaches her students, but she also cares, respects and supports them. The students love her in return. I hope one day I can be half the teacher she is.”

As the new school year gets underway, Higgins remarked that she is looking forward to getting to know her students and everyone learning from each other.

“I am so excited to start this journey at the St. Marys Area Middle School,” Higgins said.