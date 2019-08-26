Higgins voted to fill vacant Council seat

On Monday evening St. Marys City Council voted for Seth Higgins to fill the empty Council seat left vacant following the recent death of former Councilman Bob Mohr.

Council called for the special meeting to review the final candidates nominated to fill the position including Gina Vrobel, Bob Roberts, Joe Fleming, and Seth Higgins.

A total of six candidates submitted letters of interest to fill the seat. Council narrowed down the options to four candidates during their August 20 meeting.