Historic umbrellas created to commemorate anniversary

The Bavarian Fall Fest plans to commemorate the 175th anniversary of the City of St. Marys by selling umbrellas designed with an array of historic photos from the city's early years.

The 43 in. umbrella completed with a retractable handle features 70 historic photos arranged on eight panels. Each black and white photo includes a caption with the year the photo was taken along with a short description of the subject.

Dolly Wehler and Delphine Gerber have been diligently working on the project since March and completing the design in July.

The umbrellas are available for pre-order until Friday, Sept. 8 at a cost of $22. An additional fee will be added to ship the umbrellas. Payments may be mailed to the Bavarian Fall Fest, P.O. Box 364, St. Marys, Pa. 15857. Those interested in placing a pre-order may contact Delphine Gerber at 814-834-2436.

They will then be sold for $25 at the Bavarian Fall Fest taking place Sept. 15-17 in downtown St. Marys at the information booth.