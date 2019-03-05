Historical Societies’ Curry Avenue event sees good turnout

On Monday evening, roughly 50 people gathered at the K. of C. in downtown St. Marys to share memories related to life on Curry Avenue. Some had lived there themselves while others had family members with ties to the area.

The purpose of the event was not just to share stories, but also to provide information that will be included in the history of that area at the Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township.

Some reminisced about other families who had lived in that area, while others told tales related to various aspects of life on Curry Avenue.

A common theme involved interactions with the workers at Stackpole Carbon Company, whether it was them inadvertently breaking the window of a residence during a strike or workers paying neighborhood youngsters to make purchases for them at Leuschel’s store.