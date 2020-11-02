Historical Society continues to offer wedding gown display

Throughout the ages bridal gowns have been one of the mainstays at wedding events. Over the years styles have changed from tea length to long gowns, long sleeve to strapless, and dress material raining from lace, tulle, rayon and taffeta.

Many of these styles can be seen currently on display at The Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township’s wedding gown collection.

Wedding gowns range from those worn from 1903 to 2018. Over 50 additional dresses also include bridesmaid, mother of the bride and flower girl dresses. The society is still accepting donations on a permanent or temporary basis.

Although the historical society rooms are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, appointments to tour the display may be made from now until January by contacting the society at (814) 834-6525, Marcia Bleggi, volunteer at (814) 335-4983, or (814) 781-6986.

A special kick-off event took place September 26-27 in celebration of the historical society’s debut of the collection. Accordion music was provided by John Moore and Jerry Troha while flower arrangements and bouquets were donated by Goetz’s Flower Shop. Embroidered decorations were provided by Rather B Embroidery and the wedding cake was created by Kim Spangler Himes.

The collection was originally set to debut in mid-April, however the date had to be pushed back due to COVID-19.